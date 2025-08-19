EaseMyTrip bolsters marketing tech stack with MoEngage for customer retention, growth

In a bid to boost customer retention and drive growth, EaseMyTrip on Tuesday strengthened its collaboration with MoEngage, a Customer Data and Engagement Platform (CDEP). According to the travel-tech platform, the move will help in transitioning from broad-based digital communication to deeply personalized, one-to-one traveler engagement at scale.

"Our primary goal is to build lasting relationships with our customers, and to do this at scale, we need a unified view of their entire journey," said Sanchit Chopra, Chief Marketing Officer of EaseMyTrip. Adopting a CDEP approach with a platform like MoEngage is a critical step, he added, "It allows us to consolidate our customer data and, more importantly, act on those insights in real-time to drive key business metrics like repeat bookings and customer satisfaction".

The New Delhi-based travel firm reported an 81% rise in hotels and holiday packages bookings in the June quarter, driven by an increase in travel trend.

Hotels and holiday package bookings grew from 1.8 lakhs to 3.3 lakhs year-on-year. The trains, buses, and others segment recorded a 41.4% YoY in Q1 FY26. As many as 24,230 flight segments are booked daily from the platform. Non-air segments, such as hotels, packages, trains, buses, and others, delivered strong double-digit growth.