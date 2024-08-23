From Squid Game to Emily in Paris, Netflix lands major ad deals for upcoming films, series

Netflix said it closed major Upfront advertisement deals for several films and series including Squid Game, Wednesday, Happy Gilmore 2, Outer Banks, Ginny & Georgia, and Love is Blind, and live events including WWE Raw and Christmas Day NFL games.
The OTT platform said it secured multiple international on-screen title sponsors including Pure Leaf, Amazon Audible, Puig, Booking.com, Stella Artois, and Hilton for Season 3 of Bridgerton.
In August this year, Netflix partnered with LVMH, COTY Gucci, Kaiku Caffee Latte, Aeromexico, Google, and Rakuten for the Emily in Paris series.
Netflix is gearing up to launch an in-house ad tech platform which will be tested in Canada in November and launched globally in 2025.
The California-based company said marketers can set up private 1:1 marketplace deals directly with the platform through Trade Desk, Google’s Display & Video 360, or Xandr.
In the last few weeks, Netflix executed several programmatic campaigns with several advertisers such as Expedia, Ford, T-Mobile, Mercedes-Benz, Novartis, and American Eagle. The programmatic private marketplace buys are currently available in the US, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico.
Further, to create a privacy-safe environment for members and advertisers, Netflix said it partnered with clean room suppliers Snowflake, InfoSum, and LiveRamp.
"Snowflake Data Clean Rooms is available for partners today, and InfoSum and LiveRamp will launch in the coming months," Netflix added.