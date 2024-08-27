Warner Bros Discovery International launches WBD AIM data platform for advertisers

Warner Bros Discovery (WBD) International on Wednesday launched WBD AIM (Audience Insights and Measurement), a first-party data platform that enables advertisers to target their campaigns across a number of markets throughout EMEA, APAC and LatAm spanning across CNN, Max, discovery+ and Eurosport.
According to the company, the data platform aims to broaden WBD’s audience targeting capabilities from across the portfolio and touchpoints, ranging from registration and behaviour to intent and purchase.
According to industry reports, enhanced targeting and contextual capabilities backed by deeper audience insights would improve CTV with 86% of consumers saying that personalised experience increases their brand loyalty.
The AIM technology, originally built and launched by CNN International Commercial in 2015, has been optimised for CNN’s global clients. WBD AIM has been launched internationally with brands in UK and Ireland including Adidas, British Airways and Lavazza.
“WBD AIM allows us to navigate these complexities and tailor content and marketing efforts with precision across multiple touchpoints, as has been seen through CNN International’s use of the AIM technologies to date. With Warner Bros. Discovery’s vast portfolio of brands, franchises and touchpoints, with everything from streaming to shopping, Wheeler Dealers to the Wizarding World and 90 Day Fiancé to the Olympic Games Paris 2024, we have a unique ability to gain deep understanding of audiences across the most diversified portfolio in the industry and bring this to brands and advertisers, whilst ensuring the best possible ad experience for our consumers," Mike Rich, Head of Ad Sales and Brand Partnerships, Warner Bros. Discovery Global & UK&I said.
Rob Bradley, SVP, Digital Revenue, Strategy and Operations, CNN International Commercial said: “The launch of WBD AIM marks the next generation of a continually evolving platform that is now expanded across much of the WBD universe with added local expertise. It enables brands to access the unique data touch points we have across our unsurpassed portfolio".