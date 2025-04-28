Global Ads Spotlight: A powerful tribute to unity and a message of forgiveness

The 100th edition of Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung's (FAZ) celebrated its “Brilliant Minds” campaign by paying tribute to the victims of the Holocaust, sending a profound message against hatred and intolerance in current times marked by increasing divisions and religious tensions.

The campaign, which has been a hallmark of the newspaper for nearly a century, has consistently spotlighted renowned personalities across fields ranging from politics to sports. Past features have included individuals such as Nobel Prize winners, filmmakers, and even football legends. What distinguishes this campaign is its unique presentation: thought-provoking portraits of figures, their identities initially obscured by newspapers, before revealing them in the context of their surroundings. This visual metaphor underscores the powerful idea that we are all part of a larger, interconnected world.

For its landmark 100th edition in 2024, FAZ chose to honor Holocaust survivors and reflect on the lessons of history. On January 27th, the newspaper published a moving tribute in remembrance of the Holocaust, coinciding with the United Nations' designated day to commemorate the liberation of Auschwitz-Birkenau.

The centerpiece of this edition was a photograph of Margot Friedlander, a 102-year-old Holocaust survivor, who lost her entire family in Auschwitz. Seated at the Holocaust memorial in Berlin, surrounded by 2,700 concrete steles, she held a copy of FAZ, her face hidden behind it in a striking moment of reflection. Despite enduring unimaginable loss, Friedlander embodies resilience, offering a message of unity and maturity rather than animosity. Her poignant presence in the campaign speaks to the power of forgiveness and the importance of seeing all people as equal.

Produced by the creative agency Scholz & Friends, this installment of “Brilliant Minds” garnered widespread attention, earning nearly one million interactions and significantly boosting the publication's profile. The campaign also gained recognition at the 2024 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity, where it received a Grand Prix for Industry Craft.