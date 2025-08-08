Best Buy to expand India tech hub workforce by over 40%

US electronics retail giant Best Buy plans to increase staffing at its India technology centre by more than 40% in the coming months, a senior company executive told Reuters. The move comes as more global corporations establish operations in the country to tap into its fast-growing tech talent pool.

The company opened its first tech centre — also known as a global capability centre (GCC) — in Bengaluru last year. The hub currently employs around 350 professionals across functions such as data and artificial intelligence (AI) and is expected to scale up to between 500 and 550 employees.

GCCs, once regarded primarily as low-cost outsourcing units, have evolved significantly in recent years. They now support their parent organisations in multiple areas, from daily operations and finance to research and development.

“We will be hiring across functions … We will be doing a lot of digital and tech hiring,” said Nithya Subramanian, Senior Director, Data & AI COE, speaking on the sidelines of an event in Chennai.

According to Best Buy’s LinkedIn listings, the company is actively recruiting for positions including AI engineers, software engineers, and product managers in India.

“Even if you look at the global strength, I think we are growing leaps and bounds in India,” Subramanian added, noting that the Bengaluru office is now Best Buy’s largest tech hub — surpassing the size of its three technology centres in the United States.