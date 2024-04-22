Kia rolls out new campaign 'Tech is now Badass' with Bobby Deol

Kia has rolled out a new campaign ‘Tech is now Badass’ for the New Seltos powered with Kia Connect. Starring Bollywood actor Bobby Deol embodying the'Badass' persona, the campaign epitomizes the Seltos, appealing to customers who crave tech-driven mobility experiences.
The teaser begins with Bobby Deol activating the New Seltos X-Line using the Kia Connect application on his watch, emphasizing its advanced technology and seamless connectivity.
Both Seltos and Lord Bobby will be seen mirroring each other's style, boldness, and charisma in the main film, making this collaboration truly electrifying.