WPP Media elevates Stuart Bowden to President - Strategy & Capabilities, Global Clients

Stuart Bowden was formerly Global Chief Strategy Officer at WPP Open Door.

By  Storyboard18Oct 1, 2025 11:54 AM
In his previous role, Stuart Bowden shaped Wavemaker’s strategic approach to driving growth for clients.

Stuart Bowden, formerly Global Chief Strategy Officer at WPP Open Door, has been promoted to President – Strategy and Capabilities, Global Clients at WPP Media.

In a note, Bowden shared, "We're discovering and delivering unique growth opportunities for our clients by uniting our Communications Strategy, Applied Innovation, Platform Strategy, Insights, and Business Strategy talent from across our agency brands. This incredible, integrated and AI-enabled team converts complexity into measurable business success for our global clients."

In his previous role, Bowden shaped Wavemaker’s strategic approach to driving growth for clients. He has held leadership roles including MD and CEO of Wavemaker UK, Head of Strategy at PHD UK, CSO at Vizeum UK, and has worked as a strategist and creative at Grey London and Grey Singapore. He also led in-house communications planning at BT and has served as a juror at Cannes Lions, the Effies, and the APG Awards.

He studied AI at Said Business School, Oxford, and is currently a Visiting Policy Fellow at the Oxford Internet Institute where he is researching bias effects in social platforms.


First Published on Oct 1, 2025 11:54 AM

