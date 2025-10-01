IT union body writes letter to Maharashtra CM over mass termination at TCS' Pune office

ADVERTISEMENT
The IT union body on Wednesday wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and the Labour Ministry over the mass termination of employees at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS).
"We, the Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES), write to you with deep anguish and an urgent appeal for your intervention in the ongoing crisis at TCS in Maharashtra, particularly in its Pune offices," the letter read.
Advocate Harpreet Singh Saluja, president of NITES, alleged that TCS terminated approximately 2,500 employees at its Pune offices this year. According to NITES' letter, the affected employees are mid- to senior-level professionals who have worked in the company for 10-20 years.
"In Pune alone, nearly 2500 employees have been forced to resign or have been abruptly removed in recent weeks. These employees are not just numbers; they are mothers and fathers, breadwinners, caregivers, and the backbone of thousands of households across Maharashtra. Their sudden removal has thrown entire families into shock and uncertainty. Sir, many of those affected are mid- to senior-level professionals who have given 10 - 20 years of dedicated service to the company. A large number are over 40 years of age, burdened with EMIs, school fees, medical expenses, and responsibilities towards aging parents," Saluja wrote in the letter.
NITES alleged that the mass terminations happened, violating the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, as no statutory retrenchment compensation were paid to the affected staff.
"Employees are being coerced into 'voluntary resignations' under fear and pressure," he added.
NITES urged the Maharashtra government to investigate and ensure affected employees receive their lawful entitlements.
Storyboard18 has contacted TCS for comment and is awaiting a response.
In July this year, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the IT services giant, K Krithivasan announced that the company would reduce its workforce by 2%, or more than 12,000 jobs, during fiscal year 2026, largely targeting middle and senior management positions.
Separately, TCS reportedly sent increment letters to employees in September. According to PTI report, the company rolled out salary hikes in the range of 4.5-7%, while top performers received hikes exceeding 10%.