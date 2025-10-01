Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath hiring 'Founding Engineers' for WTF Podcast

ADVERTISEMENT
Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha and host of the WTF Podcast, is hiring 'founding engineers' to join the podcast’s core tech team in Mumbai.
WE'RE HIRING FOUNDING ENGINEERS AT WTF.— Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) October 1, 2025
We’re building one of the most exciting projects yet at WTF, something that will shape us as a brand, as a platform, and (hopefully) create a far wider impact with and for the youth of India.
The core team will work directly with me and a… pic.twitter.com/WEx7dmcEAW
In a post on X, Kamath wrote: "We’re building one of the most exciting projects yet at WTF — something that will shape us as a brand and create real impact for India’s youth. This is a full-time, on-site role. Ground floor. High stakes. Real impact."
The call is for 4–5 engineers with proven experience in building and scaling products. Ideal candidates should have strong fundamentals, deep understanding of user experience, and be able to work across frontend, backend, ML, infra — essentially, to "think like AI."
Applicants are encouraged to share their GitHub repos, side projects, and experimental hacks that show off their curiosity and skills.
In a 2024 interview with Storyboard18, Kamath spoke about launching the WTF Fund for entrepreneurs under 22, in collaboration with Ananth Narayanan, Raj Shamani, and Kishore Biyani. The fund, announced on the podcast's 11th episode, has already completed its first round of investments, targeting startups in content creation, restaurants, lifestyle, and EVs.
