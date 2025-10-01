Zerodha's Nikhil Kamath hiring 'Founding Engineers' for WTF Podcast

Nikhil Kamath, co-founder of Zerodha and host of the WTF Podcast, is hiring 'founding engineers' to join the podcast’s core tech team in Mumbai.

WE'RE HIRING FOUNDING ENGINEERS AT WTF.



We’re building one of the most exciting projects yet at WTF, something that will shape us as a brand, as a platform, and (hopefully) create a far wider impact with and for the youth of India.



The core team will work directly with me and a… pic.twitter.com/WEx7dmcEAW — Nikhil Kamath (@nikhilkamathcio) October 1, 2025

In a post on X, Kamath wrote: "We’re building one of the most exciting projects yet at WTF — something that will shape us as a brand and create real impact for India’s youth. This is a full-time, on-site role. Ground floor. High stakes. Real impact."

The call is for 4–5 engineers with proven experience in building and scaling products. Ideal candidates should have strong fundamentals, deep understanding of user experience, and be able to work across frontend, backend, ML, infra — essentially, to "think like AI."

Applicants are encouraged to share their GitHub repos, side projects, and experimental hacks that show off their curiosity and skills.