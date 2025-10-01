Indegene acquires BioPharm to boost AI-led marketing and AdTech for global pharma

ADVERTISEMENT
Indegene announced the strategic acquisition of BioPharm, a Pennsylvania-based specialized marketing services agency and part of Omnicom Health Group. This acquisition by ILSL Inc., a subsidiary of Indegene Limited, strengthens Indegene’s commercialization portfolio with AdTech, combining AI and digital advertising.
“BioPharm has built an impressive growth flywheel, with advanced tech capabilities, deep therapeutic expertise, and long-standing client relationships. This acquisition reinforces our position as the preferred tech-native, commercialization partner for the life sciences industry, helping clients unlock greater strategic value from their marketing and AdTech investments”, said Manish Gupta, chairman and CEO, Indegene.
He added, “I am delighted to welcome Steve and the BioPharm team to the Indegene family, and we look forward to shaping the future of AI-led commercialization together.”
“Indegene is a natural home for us, given their client-focused, innovation-first, employee-centric culture - backed by strong technology platforms, data and analytics capabilities, deep medical expertise, marquee client base and a global delivery model. And, we are very excited to join the larger Indegene family at a pivotal time for the industry”, said Steve Carickhoff, President, BioPharm.
He stated, “Their life sciences-contextualized approach to AI will open up new possibilities, helping us deliver deeper value to clients. Together, we will push the boundaries of AI-powered pharma marketing worldwide - delivering more personalized, measurable, and patient-focused outcomes.”