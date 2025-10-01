RCB’s $2B tag may boost SRH value by 50% | CCI probes PVR Inox fee to producers | Bayer names Interpublic global Consumer Health partner

Storyboard18 presents FAST FIVE ⬇

We bring you top five news updates from the world of advertising, marketing, and business of brands.

RCB’s $2 billion sale valuation could spark 50% surge in SunTV-owned SRH’s worth

SunTV-owned Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) valuation could see a sharp re-rating following Diageo’s plans to sell IPL franchise Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Media reports suggest that Diageo is seeking a valuation close to $2 billion for RCB, the 2025 IPL Men’s champions.

According to Karan Taurani of Elara Securities, this benchmark could positively impact SRH’s valuation by nearly 50%. Assuming a 20% discount--given RCB’s relatively stronger brand value compared to other teams-- SRH could be valued at $1.5–1.6 billion.

CCI orders probe into PVR Inox over virtual digital fee charged to producers

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has ordered an investigation into multiplex major PVR Inox following allegations that it continues to levy the virtual digital fee (VDF) on film producers, charges that were meant to be phased out years ago.

The probe follows a complaint by the Film and Television Producers’ Guild of India, which argued that the country’s largest cinema chain is engaging in anti-competitive practices by collecting the fee. The VDF was introduced in 2007 to finance the costly transition from analogue projectors to digital cinema systems. While Hollywood studios stopped paying the charge nearly a decade after completing the switch, Indian producers say they are still forced to bear the expense.

Bayer picks Interpublic as global partner for Consumer Health media, production & creative

The Consumer Health division of Bayer has selected Interpublic Group as the global agency partner for all creative, production and media, responsible for marketing activities for some of the most trusted and well-known brands in self-care, which include Aspirin, Bepanthen, Claritin, Canesten and more.

“Our new agency model addresses two competing forces in today’s marketing landscape - the need for more connection and individuality alongside greater efficiency and automation,’ said David Evendon-Challis from the Consumer Health Division of Bayer.

Bollywood vs AI: Bollywood stars seek court protection from AI-generated deepfakes

Bollywood actors Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan have filed high-profile lawsuits against Google’s YouTube, demanding the removal of AI-generated videos that infringe on their likeness and voice, while also urging the platform to implement safeguards preventing such content from training other AI models.

The Delhi High Court filings, dated September 6, allege that multiple YouTube videos portray the couple in fictitious, sexually explicit, or misleading scenarios, including AI-generated clips showing Abhishek in staged fights or romantic scenes involving Aishwarya and other actors.

Nike Q1 sales edge higher, but $1.5 billion tariff hit looms

Nike reported a modest revenue uptick in the first quarter but warned of significant tariff-related pressures in the coming months. The sportswear giant’s revenue rose 1% year-on-year to $11.7 billion, but net income slumped 31% to $700 million, as gross margin contracted 320 basis points to 42.2%, according to Investing.com.

Sales in the flagship Nike brand grew 2%, while Converse revenue plunged 27%. China, one of Nike’s key markets, saw a 9% decline in revenue. CEO Elliott Hill cautioned that both China and Converse would remain under pressure in fiscal 2026.