LG Electronics eyes October IPO for Indian unit amid growth push

Home appliance giant LG Electronics plans to complete the IPO of its Indian subsidiary as early as October, aiming to raise funds for future growth, according to media reports.
The offering is expected to be worth around $1.28 billion, with LG’s board approving the sale of a 15% stake. The company will submit its financial securities report to SEBI, with the IPO to proceed following final regulatory approval.
LG filed for the IPO in December 2024, receiving clearance in March 2025. Morgan Stanley India, JP Morgan India, Axis Capital, BofA Securities India, and Citigroup Global Markets India are acting as book-running lead managers.
Initially set for an April–May launch, the IPO was delayed due to market volatility and global headwinds—including trade tensions, shifting U.S. tariffs, and geopolitical risks—which led to a valuation dip from $15B to $10.5–11.5B.
