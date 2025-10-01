Nike Q1 sales edge higher, but $1.5 billion tariff hit looms

Nike reported a modest revenue uptick in the first quarter but warned of significant tariff-related pressures in the coming months. The sportswear giant’s revenue rose 1% year-on-year to $11.7 billion, but net income slumped 31% to $700 million, as gross margin contracted 320 basis points to 42.2%, according to Investing.com.

Sales in the flagship Nike brand grew 2%, while Converse revenue plunged 27%. China, one of Nike’s key markets, saw a 9% decline in revenue. CEO Elliott Hill cautioned that both China and Converse would remain under pressure in fiscal 2026.

Looking ahead, Nike forecast low single-digit sales decline in the current quarter (September–December), citing tariff costs as a major drag. The company expects tariffs to weigh $1.5 billion on FY26 earnings, compressing gross margin by up to 3.4 percentage points.

Still, Nike pointed to bright spots in its performance. Wholesale revenue climbed 7% to $6.8 billion, while North America sales rose 4% to $5 billion. Hill said Nike is making progress in three strategic focus areas—running, wholesale, and North America—while also working to reinvigorate innovation and clear excess inventory.

Heavy discounting to liquidate old inventory weighed on profitability, but Hill emphasized it as part of the turnaround effort. Nike also restructured its workforce in August, cutting about 1% of staff and realigning roles for roughly 8,000 employees.