Bayer picks Interpublic as global partner for Consumer Health media, production & creative

The Consumer Health division of Bayer has selected Interpublic Group as the global agency partner for all creative, production and media, responsible for marketing activities for some of the most trusted and well-known brands in self-care, which include Aspirin, Bepanthen, Claritin, Canesten and more.
“Our new agency model addresses two competing forces in today’s marketing landscape - the need for more connection and individuality alongside greater efficiency and automation,’ said David Evendon-Challis from the Consumer Health Division of Bayer.
He added, “IPG understands how data, AI and creative must converge in this new era and came forward with a strong offering that brings together world class capabilities, innovative technologies, and creativity. We are excited for them to join with us on this journey and by the opportunity of what is possible when their planned combination with Omnicom is complete.”
“We are honored and energized by Bayer’s decision,” said Philippe Krakowsky, CEO, Interpublic Group.
He added, “In today’s fragmented and fast-moving marketing environment, clients are looking for partners who can integrate creativity and media with data and technology in ways that are seamless and connected. What makes this opportunity exciting is the scale and ambition of Bayer’s portfolio — trusted brands with enormous reach and impact. By bringing the full IPG ecosystem together, we will deliver bold ideas, smarter media, and technology-enabled production that accelerate growth, deepen consumer trust, and drive results across markets. We look forward to tapping additional talent and capabilities on Bayer’s behalf once we join forces with Omnicom.”
After a transition and handover period, Bayer expects to go live with the new agency structure on January 1.