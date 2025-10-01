Great Jeans or Good Genes? American Eagle turns controversial Sydney Sweeney ads into sales surge

ADVERTISEMENT
When American Eagle Outfitters launched its denim campaign with actress Sydney Sweeney in late July, the tagline “Sydney Sweeney Has Great Jeans” instantly set off a firestorm online. What began as a cheeky pun drew accusations of sexism, racism and even references to eugenics, sparking fears the retailer could face a Bud Light–style backlash.
But instead of retreating, CEO Jay Schottenstein doubled down, The Wall Street Journal reported. He instructed executives to remain silent publicly, formed a small team to monitor social media, and commissioned customer surveys to gauge real sentiment. Importantly, the company kept every ad live.
The gamble worked. Despite culture-war debates and even a Truth Social endorsement from Donald Trump calling it the “HOTTEST” ad campaign as American Eagle reported a sales lift, with growth turning positive in August.
In early September, Schottenstein credited the campaign for record-breaking new customer acquisition across age and gender groups. The retailer’s stock surged 25% after its second-quarter earnings report.
Sweeney campaign underscores Schottenstein’s instinct for what resonates with young consumers. While critics linked the “great jeans/good genes” pun to troubling historical associations, Schottenstein insisted the intent was harmless wordplay. “We never would’ve done it if we thought it was offensive,” he told The Wall Street Journal.
Beyond denim, American Eagle is capitalizing on its momentum with a limited-edition collaboration with NFL star Travis Kelce’s lifestyle brand Tru Kolors, a tie-up expected to further expand its reach among Gen Z and millennial shoppers.
