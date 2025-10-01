FSIB recommends Ramakrishnan Chander as LIC MD

ADVERTISEMENT
The Financial Services Institutions Bureau (FSIB) has recommended Ramakrishnan Chander for the post of Managing Director at Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC), according to media reports on September 30.
The final appointment will be subject to approval by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet.
Chander, who took over as Chief Investment Officer and Key Managerial Personnel (CIO & KMP) at LIC on June 5, 2025, began his career with the insurer in 1990 as an Assistant Administrative Officer. He has since held various leadership roles, including Senior Divisional Manager in Nagpur and Hyderabad, Regional Manager (Marketing) in the South Zone, and Regional Manager (Pension & Group Schemes) in the South Central Zone.
He holds a postgraduate diploma in financial management and is a Fellow of the Insurance Institute of India.
This comes shortly after the appointment of R Doraiswamy as LIC’s CEO and Managing Director in July, following the end of Siddhartha Mohanty’s tenure in June and an interim term by MD Sat Pal Bhanoo. Doraiswamy’s appointment, cleared by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet and notified by the Department of Financial Services, is for three years or until the age of 62, whichever comes earlier.
He takes charge at a pivotal time for the state-run insurer.