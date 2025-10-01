TCS refutes NITES' 'mass layoff' charge, calls it 'mischievous' 'inaccurate'

ADVERTISEMENT
Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) has strongly refuted allegations made by the IT employees’ union Nascent Information Technology Employees Senate (NITES) that the company laid off 2,500 employees in its Pune offices this year without proper severance.
In a statement shared exclusively with Storyboard18, the IT services major called the charges "inaccurate" and "purposefully mischievous".
"The misinformation shared here is inaccurate and purposefully mischievous. Only a limited number of employees have been affected by our recent initiative to realign skills in our organization," TCS said.
The company further added that all impacted employees were provided with due care and severance packages. “Those who have been affected have been provided due care and severance, as is due to them in each of the individual circumstances,” the statement said.
Storyboard18 on Wednesday reported that the IT union body wrote a letter to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Labour Ministry, raising complaint against TCS over mass termination in Pune offices.
Advocate Harpreet Singh Saluja, president of NITES, alleged that TCS terminated approximately 2,500 employees at its Pune offices this year. According to NITES' letter, the affected employees are mid- to senior-level professionals who have worked in the company for 10-20 years.
"In Pune alone, nearly 2500 employees have been forced to resign or have been abruptly removed in recent weeks. These employees are not just numbers; they are mothers and fathers, breadwinners, caregivers, and the backbone of thousands of households across Maharashtra. Their sudden removal has thrown entire families into shock and uncertainty. Sir, many of those affected are mid- to senior-level professionals who have given 10 - 20 years of dedicated service to the company. A large number are over 40 years of age, burdened with EMIs, school fees, medical expenses, and responsibilities towards aging parents," Saluja wrote in the letter.
NITES alleged that the mass terminations happened, violating the Industrial Disputes Act, 1947, as no statutory retrenchment compensation were paid to the affected staff.
"Employees are being coerced into 'voluntary resignations' under fear and pressure," he added.
NITES urged the Maharashtra government to investigate and ensure affected employees receive their lawful entitlements.
Notably, TCS Chief Executive Officer (CEO) K Krithivasan announced in July that the company would reduce its workforce by 2%, or more than 12,000 jobs, during fiscal year 2026, largely targeting middle and senior management positions. TCS's headcount stood at 613,069 as of June 30, 2025, comprising 35.5% women.