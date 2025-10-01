Ogilvy's Global Head of Influence Rahul Titus steps down

Rahul Titus, who had led Ogilvy as the global head of influence, has stepped down from his position.

In a note, he shared, "After 12 amazing years at WPP , I have decided it’s time for a change. I’m incredibly proud of what my teams and I have built. Today, Ogilvy has 650+ influencer experts across 30+ markets and is the world’s largest and most awarded influencer network - a position we’ve held for seven years. We’ve won the Social & Creator Grand Prix at Cannes Lions two years running, pioneered industry-leading initiatives, delivered work we’re proud of, and most importantly had fun doing it, together."

During his stint at Ogilvy, Titus was in charge of setting the strategic direction of the Ogilvy influence proposition that covered that full spectrum of influencer work, from celebrities to micro-influencers.

He also headed a team of creative experts who are responsible for delivering best in class influencer marketing for clients including Walgreens Boots Alliance, Bacardi, Vans, PlayStation, Unilever, TK Maxx, British Airways and Mattel.