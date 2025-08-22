Mast or Meh: Sebamed, Nissan, Eureka Forbes, and more - which ad scored and who bored?

Every week, brands continue rolling out their spotlight moments to wow us - but let’s be real, not every attempt strikes gold. Some ads make us chuckle, spark a thought, or stick with us well beyond the ball drop, while others… should probably stay in drafts.

That’s where Storyboard18’s weekly ad reviews step in! We sift through the latest campaigns, calling out the ones that truly shine and those that miss the mark. With our straight-up, zero-fluff approach, you’ll get the real scoop on which ads are worth your attention. Dive into this week’s Mast & Meh to see which ads we gave a thumbs up and which weren’t even worth a yawn!

Mast

Eureka Forbes

Eureka Forbes just made cleaning look cool. With Shraddha Kapoor bringing her effortless charm to the screen, the Smartclean Robotic Vacuum doesn’t just tidy homes - it steals the spotlight. From chasing dust bunnies under the sofa to wrangling pet hair and mopping with ease, this bot proves that a truly chakachak home is just a tap away. Modern, sleek, and seriously satisfying, this campaign makes you want to hit “clean” and kick back - because now, even cleaning can be glamorous.

Meh

Too Yumm!

Too Yumm!’s latest attempt to turn hangover science into snack time falls a bit flat. The idea of “anti-hangover chips” sounds bold, but the turmeric-ginger-green tea mix ends up feeling more like a health tonic than a treat you actually want to crunch through. And while Varun Dhawan brings his usual energy, even his charm can’t mask the fact that these chips might be better suited for a detox than a party.

Mast

Birla Opus Paints

Agency: Leo India

Birla Opus Paints nailed it this Ganesh Chaturthi with a digital film that’s as colourful as the festival itself. Following a young boy’s earnest wish to welcome Bappa into his home, the ad effortlessly blends devotion, family warmth, and a dash of festive chaos. The story tugs at heartstrings without ever feeling heavy-handed, and leaves you smiling and maybe even itching to roll up your sleeves for a little home makeover. A perfect mix of emotion, culture, and brand relevance - this one sticks.

Meh

Max Fashion

Max Fashion’s latest feels less like a trendsetter and more like a generic style memo. Siddhant Chaturvedi looks sharp, sure, but the campaign itself is painfully predictable, throwing celebrity charm at the camera without any real spark or storytelling.

Mast

L’Oréal Paris

L’Oréal’s latest outing in the Lessons of Worth series hits the right note, with Aishwarya Rai Bachchan effortlessly owning the screen. The film tackles the social media swirl we all get caught in, reminding viewers that self-worth isn’t measured in likes or followers. It’s smart, timely, and uplifting - exactly the kind of confidence boost we didn’t know we needed. L’Oréal keeps proving that beauty campaigns can be both glossy and genuinely empowering.

Meh

Sebamed

Sebamed’s “Smallest Nail Art Campaign” tried to turn dandruff and itchy scalps into high art—but ended up feeling more why though? than wow. Hyper-detailed nail designs showing flakes and scratchy urges might make sense in theory, but in execution, it’s more confusing than clever. Influencers flexing their micro nail art looked cool, sure - but did anyone really connect it to scalp health? The message got buried under a layer of manicure glamour, leaving the campaign scratching for impact rather than actually delivering it. Sometimes, less is more - especially when your creative hook is “tiny nails, itchy scalp.”

Mast

PayU India

Agency: Moshi Moshi

PayU’s new campaign nails it with a vibe that’s equal parts relatable and uplifting. By turning the everyday “Ho Jayega” into a rallying cry for MSMEs, the film celebrates the backbone of India’s economy without ever feeling preachy. From street-side vendors to startup hustlers, the stories hit the sweet spot between real and inspiring. Bonus points for showing how PayU’s suite - from EMI to WhatsApp commerce - actually makes life easier for small businesses.

Mast

Nissan India

Agency: TBWA\India and OMD India