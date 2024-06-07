Muthoot FinCorp launches ‘Book My Gold Loan’ campaign featuring Shah Rukh Khan

Muthoot FinCorp Limited (MFL) has launched its 'Book My Gold Loan' campaign featuring Shah Rukh Khan.

This campaign introduces a first-of-its-kind service in India: book a Gold Loan instantly, anytime, from anywhere. The newly launched feature allows customers to initiate loans with a simple missed call, integrating advanced technology with exceptional customer service.

This unique service makes Gold Loans more accessible and convenient for consumers and is powered by the robust phygital presence of Muthoot FinCorp across the country with 3700+ branches and Gold Loan from Home in 50+ cities.

Shaji Varghese, CEO of Muthoot FinCorp Limited said, “Through our campaign we aim to transform financial accessibility for every Indian. Partnering with Shah Rukh Khan, the ‘Book My Gold Loan’ campaign represents a major leap for us. With the ‘Book My Gold Loan’ service we aim to make life easier for all our consumers with gold loans that can be taken at any of our branches or from their homes. Our loans empower our customers to fulfill their aspirations daily.”

Muthoot FinCorp’s ‘Book My Gold Loan’ campaign has been conceptualized and created by Havas Worldwide India (creative) and executed by Havas Media India (media).

The TVC whisks viewers through a sequence of aspirations – starting businesses, studying abroad, and buying a new car. As each scene unfolds, Shah Rukh Khan subtly incorporates the 'call me’ gesture, hinting at a simple solution. In the end, Khan reveals the answer behind his ‘call me’ gesture – Muthoot FinCorp's ‘Book My Gold Loan’ service.

Additionally, Muthoot FinCorp has also released a musical video promoting the new initiative with SRK.

Anupama Ramaswamy, Joint MD & Chief Creative Officer, Havas Worldwide India said, “We came up with a signature gesture for our unique feature of Book Your Gold Loan with a missed call and got Shah Rukh Khan to tell the world about it. And as always, he gave it a unique twist.”

Mohit Joshi, CEO – Havas Media Network said, “We are excited to be part of this campaign with Muthoot FinCorp and their newest brand ambassador Shah Rukh Khan. Muthoot FinCorp's constant innovation to make financial access easier for people is commendable and we are sure the multilingual campaign will meaningfully connect with the larger audience across the country.”

This campaign will be broadcasted in Hindi, Tamil, Malayalam, Telugu, Kannada, Marathi, and Gujarati. It will encompass OOH, digital platforms, television, print, and on-ground activations, ensuring a widespread reach and pan-India impact.