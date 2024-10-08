Namma Metro trains to be wrapped with advertisements; issues first tender to generate non-fare revenue

ADVERTISEMENT
After Delhi, Hyderabad and Kochi, now Namma Metro trains will wrapped with advertisements. The practice was initiated in the year 2014 by Delhi Metro. As per a report by The Hindu, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has issued its first tender for advertisements in order to generate non-fare revenue.
The report confirms that BMRCL's Green and Purple line trains will be wrapped with advertisements, that is 57 six-coach trains.
Typically, this is done to generate non-fare revenue. However, Namma Metro's one train has already been wrapped but not for commercial purposes. As a part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' programme, BMRCL's one train was covered with imagery and slogans of India's freedom struggle. As per the media report, it costed around Rs 8.5 lakh and was completed in 10 days.
According to the BMRCL officials, to generate non-fare revenue advertising inside the trains and stations are being done. Per the report, before August 2018 when BMRCL has a setback as Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) banned outdoor advertisements on metro pillars and the medians beneath viaducts, following a High Court order, Namma Metro used to generate about Rs 10 crore annual revenue from such advertisements. However, in 2023 the filing on station and inside metro coaches were re-started.
Moreover, BMRCL leases out space for retail outlets, ATMs and parking at metro stations. This also includes promotional kiosks, EV charging stations and telecom towers.