Pushpa 2, Fighter lead co-branded advertising in 2024, contribute 800+ hours of TV Ad Time

Television advertising in India saw a 14% increase in ad volumes in 2024 compared to 2020, though it experienced a 4% decline in comparison to 2023, according to data from TAM AdEx. The report sheds light on changing trends in advertising, with certain sectors gaining traction, co-branding partnerships becoming more popular, and established players maintaining their dominance.
Co-branded advertising continued to gain momentum in 2024, with over 60 films collaborating with brands for more than 770 hours of TV ads. The largest contributor was Pushpa 2, accounting for 21% of all co-branded ad volumes. Other prominent collaborations included Fighter, which partnered with 13 brands, making it the most brand-associated movie of the year, followed by Bade Miyan Chote Miyan with 10 partnerships. Spotify led the co-branding ads, securing 7% of the total share.
The Food & Beverages sector dominated television advertising in 2024, accounting for 21% of the ad volumes, followed by Personal Care/Personal Hygiene with 16%. Hindustan Unilever (HUL) maintained its top spot among advertisers, holding a 16% share, while Reckitt Benckiser was behind five of the top ten most-advertised brands. Advertising spend also showed fluctuations throughout the year. The second quarter of 2024 saw a 6% rise in ad volumes compared to the first quarter, while the fourth quarter registered a 6% decline compared to the third quarter. In terms of product categories, Toilet Soaps, Toilet/Floor Cleaners, and Washing Powders/Liquids maintained their top three positions, collectively comprising 14% of total ad volumes. Paints saw the highest growth in ad duration, with a 51% increase, while Beauty Accessories/Products recorded an impressive 300% growth compared to 2023.