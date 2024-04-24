            

      Shahid Kapoor reveals the mystery friend behind his travel itinerary

      Well, in a moment marketing stunt, the answer has been revealed by Kapoor himself. He took to Instagram to reveal that the friend was no actor or influencer but in fact, SBI card miles.

      A great marketing tactic by SBI to partner with Kapoor and leverage all the virality that was created on social media. (Image sourced via Forbes India)

      Remember when a few days ago, Shahid Kapoor’s extravagant travel itinerary was leaked on social media? It got everyone wondering about who the mystery friend was who had sponsored all of his bookings.

      A great marketing tactic by SBI to partner with Kapoor and leverage all the virality that was created on social media.

      Kapoor revealed that spending via the card helped him get flight miles and hotel loyalty points.

      We’ve usually seen moment marketing in the form of social media static posts or OOH campaigns. An all out advert is a fresh take that has landed well.

      Was the whole thing an SBI plan or was it just good spotting of trends? Guess we’ll never really know.


      First Published on Apr 24, 2024 12:23 PM

