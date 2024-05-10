Swiggy launches 'Delighting Your Mom' campaign ahead of Mother's Day

The campaign revolves around the theme of siblings competing to delight their mom with special treats, all delivered through Swiggy Food. Set within an Indian household, the film opens in a living room, where a mother is seen scrolling through her phone. Her son then surprises her with a chocolate pastry, followed by her daughter presenting a heart-shaped cake. The siblings exchange a knowing glance, and the competition begins. From photo cakes to cupcakes forming the word 'MOM,' the film showcases the siblings' efforts to outdo each other in making their mother feel loved. Ashwath Swaminathan, CGMO, Swiggy said, "'Delighting your Mom’ encapsulates the spirit of Mother's Day in a fun yet relatable manner. We have shown in a gamified way two siblings showering their mom with love and trying to outdo each other. The idea demonstrates how Swiggy plays a role in providing joy on special days like Mother’s Day by making it more convenient.”