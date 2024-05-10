            

      Swiggy launches 'Delighting Your Mom' campaign ahead of Mother's Day

      The campaign revolves around the theme of siblings competing to delight their mom with special treats, all delivered through Swiggy Food.

      By  Storyboard18May 10, 2024 9:40 AM
      Swiggy launches 'Delighting Your Mom' campaign ahead of Mother's Day
      From photo cakes to cupcakes forming the word 'MOM,' the film showcases the siblings' efforts to outdo each other in making their mother feel loved.

      Swiggy has launched a Mothers' Day campaign titled "Delighting Your Mom”.

      The campaign revolves around the theme of siblings competing to delight their mom with special treats, all delivered through Swiggy Food.   Set within an Indian household, the film opens in a living room, where a mother is seen scrolling through her phone. Her son then surprises her with a chocolate pastry, followed by her daughter presenting a heart-shaped cake. The siblings exchange a knowing glance, and the competition begins. From photo cakes to cupcakes forming the word 'MOM,' the film showcases the siblings' efforts to outdo each other in making their mother feel loved.   Ashwath Swaminathan, CGMO, Swiggy said, "'Delighting your Mom’ encapsulates the spirit of Mother's Day in a fun yet relatable manner. We have shown in a gamified way two siblings showering their mom with love and trying to outdo each other. The idea demonstrates how Swiggy plays a role in providing joy on special days like Mother’s Day by making it more convenient.”


      Tags
      First Published on May 10, 2024 9:40 AM

      More from Storyboard18

      Advertising

      The Indian Garage Co launches 'Be Your Own Sky' with brand ambassador Suryakumar Yadav

      The Indian Garage Co launches 'Be Your Own Sky' with brand ambassador Suryakumar Yadav

      Quantum Brief

      BFSI ad volumes surge on TV in 2023 despite quarterly dips

      BFSI ad volumes surge on TV in 2023 despite quarterly dips

      Advertising

      MediBuddy's Mother’s Day campaign #MaaKiSehat celebrates moms as eternal caregivers

      MediBuddy's Mother’s Day campaign #MaaKiSehat celebrates moms as eternal caregivers

      Advertising

      Swiss watchmaker Movado partners with Sidharth Malhotra

      Swiss watchmaker Movado partners with Sidharth Malhotra

      Advertising

      Prega News launches new video campaign #LetThemDecide

      Prega News launches new video campaign #LetThemDecide

      Advertising

      L&K Saatchi & Saatchi releases 'Cooling Tomorrow Together' campaign for SRF Floron AC Gas

      L&K Saatchi & Saatchi releases 'Cooling Tomorrow Together' campaign for SRF Floron AC Gas

      Advertising

      How to make a winning pitch: Your input defines your output, says 22feet Tribal Worldwide's Shikha Davessar

      How to make a winning pitch: Your input defines your output, says 22feet Tribal Worldwide's Shikha Davessar