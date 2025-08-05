'Creating our own tailwinds': Emami’s MD Harsha Agarwal on building future-ready FMCG brand

With inflation tapering and interest rates moderating, Emami Ltd's Vice Chairman and Managing Director, Harsha V Agarwal, is optimistic that the FMCG brand is on the right path to build a future-ready consumer business. "We are creating our own tailwinds," he said. Emami's future-proof strategies comprise investment in technology and bolstering its workforce, the chairman emphasized.

Emami's consolidated profit soared from Rs 724 crore in fiscal year 2024 to Rs 814 crore in FY 2025--a 12% year-on-year increase. The operating income also witnessed a jump of 6.4% to Rs 3,809 crore in the same duration.

Agarwal cited a range of opportunities for the 50-year-old brand despite its niche product categories.

"Most of our brands are still underpenetrated. We are not here to play in overcrowded categories. We have established leadership in high-margin, high-potential spaces where others have yet to gain meaningful traction," according to Agarwal.

Emami is also aggressively pushing its premiumisation play by giving a bold edge to its legacy products, such as Navratna Gold, BoroPlus aloe gels and soaps, among others. "We have introduced a Rs 1 sachet for Navratna Talc—an industry-first, as it is the only talcum powder brand in a sachet format," Agarwal quoted the example. He explained the intent was to create the talc market in rural India, where the penetration is low. "We know where the market is headed and we are already there," he added.

On mergers and acquisitions, Agarwal said he is flexible if the brand or product aligns with Emami's long-term vision.

Citing the growth of The Man Company and Brillare, Agarwal said both brands contribute over 5% to the company's topline. Emami acquired 100% stake in ‘The Man Company’-a men’s grooming brand by Helios Lifestyle Pvt Ltd-in 2024. The company also increased its stake in Brillare Science Pvt from 95.36% to 100% last year.

"If the business demands higher investment today, we do not think twice. Because we know what it takes to win", Agarwal added, Emami's current phase is not one of reinvention but of acceleration.

For Agarwal, the core strength of Emami in its revenue mix. "Nearly 45% of our revenues now come from high-growth and strategically important areas— Modern Trade, E-commerce and Institutional Channels, and subsidiaries," he added.

Last week, Emami unveiled a fresh corporate identity to mark its 50th anniversary.