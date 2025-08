India’s professional job market has regained its footing at the half-year mark. Online vacancies in July were 19% higher than a year ago, holding flat month-on-month after a 6% slide over the previous six months, signalling a market that is recalibrating. GCC postings rose 12% year-on-year, with IT/R&D accounting for 38% of all GCC jobs, as multinationals shift advanced engineering, AI and cyber-security mandates to India, as per a report by foundit.

While Bengaluru still commands 35% of GCC roles, Hyderabad is the fastest-growing Tier-I hub. A cohort of Tier-2 cities — Kochi, Coimbatore, Ahmedabad, Indore and Jaipur — has surged 21 % YoY, reflecting a hub-and-spoke model that marries metro innovation with cost-efficient delivery in emerging centres.

Across job functions, demand remains concentrated in tech, engineering and finance. Leadership hiring is on the rise too, as firms anchor strategic decision-making closer to operations. The market continues to move at two speeds — consumer-led sectors like FMCG and Energy are driving demand on one end, while legacy functions such as BPO face selective slowdowns. The common thread across all segments: organisations are preparing for the long haul, scaling digital transformation and talent capabilities to drive growth through the rest of 2025.

The FMCG industry witnessed an 11% month-on-month (MoM) increase and a strong 31% year-on-year (YoY) growth in hiring activity. This uptick is being driven by rising rural demand, increased penetration of direct-to-consumer (D2C) channels, and continued investments in supply chain digitization. Companies are focusing on expanding their retail footprint across Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities, fuelling demand for roles in sales and distribution, brand management,category planning, and regional marketing.

Additionally, the monsoon season has catalyzed demand in the agrarian belts, leading to higher inventory movement and boosting requirements for logistics managers and procurement specialists. The industry’s resilience is also supported by innovation in packaging, localised product lines, and the integration of AI-driven demand forecasting tools.

The BPO sector recorded an 8% decline in MoM hiring, although it managed a 5% growth compared to July 2024. The month-on-month dip can be attributed to ongoing cost optimisation measures and increased automation across standard voice and back-office processes. Several firms are recalibrating headcount following a hiring surge earlier in the fiscal year.

However, the demand remains steady for specialised roles in analytics, customer experience (CX) management, and multilingual support, especially in Tier-1 cities and IT hubs. As global clients seek higher service quality and domain expertise, BPO players are shifting focus towards high-value, skill-based roles, particularly in healthcare, fintech, and legal outsourcing verticals.

Senior Management roles soar, Supply Chain talent in demand

Procurement & Supply Chain roles recorded a 16% MoM increase, though YoY growth remained modest at 2%. This surge is being led by sectors like FMCG, Pharmaceuticals, Manufacturing, and E-commerce, where building resilient and agile supply chains has become a top priority. Companies are hiring professionals with expertise in supplier risk management, digital procurement tools, last-mile delivery, and sustainable sourcing. The growing adoption of technologies such as AIdriven demand forecasting and real-time logistics tracking is also shaping the profile of in-demand talent.

With increasing focus on localisation, ESG compliance, and costefficiency, hiring is particularly strong for roles in inventory planning, logistics coordination, and vendor development. The momentum is likely to continue as businesses strengthen operational infrastructure and prepare for supply-side disruptions.

Senior Management hiring saw a 5% increase month-on-month (MoM) and a 51% growth year-on-year (YoY), indicating a strong demand for leadership as businesses prepare for the next phase of growth and transformation. This surge reflects an industry-wide shift toward long-term strategic planning, with companies seeking experienced leaders to drive crossfunctional change, build agile organisations, and navigate market volatility.

Firms across sectors, particularly in manufacturing, retail, and digital-first enterprises, are strengthening their leadership teams with professionals skilled in transformation management, stakeholder alignment, and multi-market operations.

Succession planning, private equity and venture capital-backed scaling efforts, and the evolution of C-suite mandates in areas such as sustainability, risk, and digital transformation are further fuelling the demand.

City-wise hiring trends

Pune emerges strongest with broad-based growth in BFSI and Manufacturing, positioning it as a key growth hub despite weaknesses in IT and HR. Hyderabad shows sectoral divergence, with BPO expanding sharply even as Manufacturing and HR & Admin decline, highlighting a shift toward service-led growth. Delhi NCR is balanced, with BFSI and BPO slipping but roles in Finance & Accounting and Marketing drive demand, reflecting a pivot toward strategic and client-facing functions.

Bengaluru and Chennai soften, with declines across most industries and functions; only BFSI in Bengaluru and Manufacturing in Chennai provide limited support, pointing to a cooling in traditional strongholds.

The hiring demand for entry-level roles (0–3 years) saw a strong 19 percent year-on-year increase. Hiring for associate-level roles (4–6 years) recorded a solid 17 percent annual growth in demand. Mid-senior level roles (7–10 years of experience) witnessed a significant 30 percent surge in year on-year hiring activity.

Senior-level roles with 11–15 years of experience registered 13 percent annual growth. Hiring for leadership roles demanding over 16 years of experience saw a moderate 5 percent year-on-year increase.