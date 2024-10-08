Diageo renews its partnership with Enormous Brands

ADVERTISEMENT
Diageo, a global leader in beverage alcohol, has strengthened its creative mandate with Enormous Brands, an ad agency. As its creative partner, Enormous Brands will continue to manage brand strategy, creative solutions leading to mainline, digital & on ground executions.
As part of the renewed collaboration, apart from managing the creative mandate of Royal Challenge, Signature from the prestige segment; Singleton and Tanqueray from the Reserve portfolio, Enormous Brands will additionally manage the creative mandate for Don Julio, the icon of luxury in India.