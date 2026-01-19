EXCLUSIVE: Publicis Groupe brings PDX to India, merges Digitas, Razorfish and Indigo Consulting

The social offering under PDX has been reimagined to reflect the changing dynamics of platforms, communities and creator-led ecosystems.

Publicis Groupe India has consolidated its digital, technology and experience-led capabilities in the country under a new unified offering, Publicis Digital Experience (PDX), marking a significant reorganisation of its operations as it sharpens its focus on AI-powered customer experience, social, commerce and CRM-led growth. The move brings together Digitas India, Razorfish India and Indigo Consulting into a single, purpose-built organisation, positioning Publicis to address the evolving middle- and post-funnel priorities of marketers and technology leaders.

The launch of PDX in India reflects the growing convergence of marketing and technology, as brands increasingly look for partners that can deliver end-to-end digital transformation rather than fragmented services. PDX has been designed as a client-led model that integrates data, technology, creativity and experience to support business growth across customer experience, AI-driven transformation, commerce, social platforms, martech and CRM.

At the core of the new entity are three solution practices spanning social, AI and CRM, supported by a central technology centre of excellence that will drive best practices in emerging technologies and artificial intelligence across the organisation. Publicis said the centre of excellence will play a key role in accelerating applied AI adoption, including agentic workflows and process transformation, across all client engagements.

The social offering under PDX has been reimagined to reflect the changing dynamics of platforms, communities and creator-led ecosystems. It combines cultural intelligence with data to help brands activate cohorts and communities through social-first content, collaborations and real-world experiences, with an emphasis on speed and relevance in modern marketing environments.

The AI-focused practice aims to embed artificial intelligence across customer experience platforms, commerce ecosystems and marketing operations for both B2B and B2C clients, while the CRM practice is focused on unlocking growth from existing customers through first-party data, personalised engagement, loyalty and lifecycle value optimisation.

Publicis said the integration of Digitas India, Razorfish India and Indigo Consulting allows it to align specialised expertise more closely with client outcomes while benefiting from scale. The combined PDX India team comprises more than 500 specialists and has delivered over 1,000 projects to date, with what the company described as a first-mover advantage in applied AI and agentic workflows. The group said this positions it to partner clients through the next phase of digital and business transformation in India.

PDX India will be led by Amaresh Godbole, who has been appointed chief executive officer of the new entity. Godbole will also take on the additional role of chief – AI experiences and solutions for Publicis Groupe India, underscoring the strategic importance of artificial intelligence within the group’s future growth plans.

Commenting on the development, Anupriya Acharya, chief executive officer of Publicis Groupe South Asia, said the traditional boundaries between marketing and technology have blurred, expanding the remit of both chief marketing officers and chief information officers. She said PDX has been architected to bring together digital, technology, data and creativity in a way that helps clients navigate this transformation and accelerate growth as they reimagine their businesses for the future.

Godbole said clients are increasingly seeking partners who can turn AI and technology into a sustained competitive advantage across the middle and post-funnel stages of the customer journey. He added that PDX has been built to address this shift by combining proven capabilities with scale and redesigning them for an AI-first future, rather than offering isolated services.

Publicis Groupe India operates across eight cities and offers integrated solutions spanning creative, media, digital, data, technology, commerce and content. The launch of PDX reinforces the group’s ‘Power of One’ approach in India, as global agency networks recalibrate their structures to respond to rising demand for integrated, outcome-driven digital transformation solutions.

First Published on Jan 19, 2026 7:59 AM