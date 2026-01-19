Amaresh Godbole appointed CEO of Publicis Digital Experience India

Publicis Groupe India has appointed Amaresh Godbole as the chief executive officer of Publicis Digital Experience (PDX) India, placing him at the helm of the group’s newly consolidated digital, technology and experience-led operations in the country.

In addition to leading PDX India, Godbole will take on the expanded role of chief – AI experiences and solutions for Publicis Groupe India, signalling the central role artificial intelligence will play in the network’s future growth strategy. The dual mandate positions him as a key figure in driving AI-led transformation across client engagements, spanning customer experience, commerce, CRM and marketing technology.

Godbole’s appointment comes at a time when Publicis Groupe is reshaping its India operations to respond to growing client demand for integrated, outcome-driven digital transformation. As CEO of PDX India, he will oversee the combined capabilities of Digitas India, Razorfish India and Indigo Consulting, aligning specialised expertise across social, AI, CRM and technology under a single leadership structure.

Publicis said the leadership move reflects the increasing convergence of marketing, data and technology, with clients seeking partners who can deploy AI not just as a tool, but as a sustained competitive advantage across the customer journey. Godbole’s additional responsibility for AI experiences and solutions underscores the group’s intention to embed artificial intelligence deeply across platforms, processes and business outcomes.

With PDX India housing more than 500 specialists, Godbole will be tasked with scaling applied AI adoption, advancing agentic workflows and strengthening the company’s position in middle- and post-funnel growth solutions for both B2B and B2C clients.

Publicis Groupe India operates across eight cities and follows a ‘Power of One’ model, integrating creative, media, digital, data and technology capabilities. Godbole’s expanded role is expected to play a pivotal part as the group accelerates its AI-first approach in one of its fastest-growing markets.

First Published on Jan 19, 2026 9:10 AM