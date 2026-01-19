Zetwerk CMO Amrit Raj moves on after 5 years

Raj’s mandate was to bring consistency to the company’s external positioning and internal beliefs as the organisation scaled.

Raj spent five years at Zetwerk during a period in which the manufacturing firm expanded across new sectors and geographies and began preparing for its next phase of growth, including a potential initial public offering.

During his tenure, Zetwerk scaled beyond its early manufacturing roots into renewable energy, electronics, capital goods, aerospace and defence, while deepening its presence across India, the US, Europe and Southeast Asia. Over this period, the company’s valuation rose from about $600 million to over $3.1 billion, while gross merchandise value increased from roughly $100 million to more than $2 billion.

“The brand was built painstakingly in a company whose DNA is sales, in a B2B business where branding is often seen as secondary. Making the brand matter, aligning it with the org's values, embedding them into the org’s mindset, and driving a cultural shift will remain my biggest professional achievement,” Raj wrote on LinkedIn.

As the business diversified, Zetwerk faced the challenge of maintaining a coherent identity across a widening portfolio of verticals. Raj’s mandate was to bring consistency to the company’s external positioning and internal beliefs as the organisation scaled. Under his leadership, Zetwerk’s narrative was built around an integrated manufacturing platform. His role was particularly visible during business transitions, including Zetwerk’s push into renewable energy and electronics manufacturing, where communication remained steady despite changes in business mix.

Amrit Raj leaves behind a more structured and globally consistent brand architecture. Zetwerk is currently ranked the second most valuable engineering brand in India by Brand Finance, behind Larsen & Toubro. In 2024, Storyboard18 named Raj among India’s Marketing Visionaries. He is also the author of Indian Icon: A Cult Called Royal Enfield, which won the Gaja Capital Business Book Prize in 2021, and previously held senior roles at ByteDance, Nissan, Mint (HT Media)

First Published on Jan 19, 2026 9:34 AM