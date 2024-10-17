            
      Interactive Avenues wins social media mandate for Home Centre

      Digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India secures account to elevate Home Centre's social media presence with innovative content and community strategies.

      By  Storyboard18Oct 17, 2024 12:41 PM
      Interactive Avenues, the digital arm of IPG Mediabrands India, has secured the social media mandate for Home Centre looking to create their dream living spaces. Following a competitive multi-agency pitch, the account will be managed from the agency's Bengaluru office.

      The partnership aims to enhance the brand's social media presence through a strategic focus on innovative, clutter-breaking content designed to drive engagement and business growth.

      Interactive Avenues plans to leverage its expertise in influencer partnerships, social media platforms, and community-building strategies to elevate the brand's visibility and foster consumer connection.

      Shikha S Mazumdar, Head of Marketing & VM at Home Centre India stated, "Social media plays a pivotal role in today's digital-first world, and we are excited to leverage Interactive Avenues' proven expertise in this field for amplifying our brand's visibility and building deeper connections with consumers."

      Sindhu Janardhan, Senior Creative Director at Interactive Avenues, highlighted, "We are delighted to join forces with Home Centre, a brand synonymous with stylish and premium home collections. We will use our digital and creative expertise to craft content that enhances brand equity and drives impact."


