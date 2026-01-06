Madison Media rolls out MbrAIn

This comes at a time when marketing complexity in India is rising faster than marketing certainty, with non-linear consumer journeys, fragmented attention and a widening gap between activity and outcomes, highlighted the company in its statement.

Madison Media announced the launch of MbrAIn and its proprietary Growth Planning System (GPS), positioning MbrAIn as an India-First Strategic Media Planning Agentic System for brands. MbrAIn helps brands diagnose growth, take better planning decisions and build accountable full-funnel strategies across the 4Cs - Consumer, Content, Channel and Commerce.

GPS codifies the planning journey: decoding brand development stages by state, category dynamics and culture, capturing brand learnings, mapping right-to-win and jobs-to-be-done, then designing audiences, channel mix, content journeys, budget trade-offs and measurement protocols for growth – comprehensive bespoke solutions.

“India is a heterogeneous market and demands original thinking, customized frameworks and bespoke solutions,” said Ajit Varghese, Partner & Group CEO, Madison Media, OOH & Hiveminds.

He added, “GPS and MbrAIn are our response to that reality. They give leadership teams a strategic cockpit that enables speed, clarity and accountability for decisions that directly impact the growth of our clients’ brands.”

MbrAIn accelerates the strategic planning cycle by synthesising inputs, structuring hypotheses, shaping strategic routes, stress-testing assumptions through scenario planning and producing client-ready strategic narratives with greater speed and consistency, highlighted the company in its statement.

MbrAIn allows recommendations to be traced back to the system logic and knowledge sources that inform them.

MbrAIn runs on Indian infrastructure with strict client-level data isolation. The platform supports faster strategy development, automated synthesis of complex inputs and the ability to simulate multiple growth scenarios before investment decisions are locked, added the statement.

“The real innovation is not just speed. It is trust. MbrAIn is designed so strategy is coherent and explainable, recommendations are traceable, and the system improves with every engagement,” Das added.

It is driven by custom frameworks such as the System of Marketing Effects, AMR (Attention, Memory, Response), GAIN (Growth Across India) and MIRA (Media Impact on Relatable Attributes), and Madison aims to make GPS-enabled planning the default on key accounts over the next 6-9 months.

“GPS gives us a common language and a repeatable method for growth, from the brief all the way to business outcomes,” said Varghese.

He added, “It also powers MbrAIn – it is the system of thinking that AI is trained to work on – that is our special sauce.”

First Published on Jan 6, 2026 12:15 PM