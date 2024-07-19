Lodestar UM collaborates with LGBTQIA+ owned businesses for Impact Day

Lodestar UM, the India unit of UM, a global media agency network of IPG Mediabrands, today announced its participation in the seventh global Impact Day, under the theme, "ONE Day, ONE UM, ONE Better World." Launched in 2016 under UM's corporate social responsibility unit, Better World, Impact Day reflects the agency’s commitment to its core values of community, curiosity and courage.

UM employees will participate in activities around three Impact Day pillars:

· Equity – Acts of service that directly impact underserved communities.

· Sustainability – Acts of service that directly impact our planet, locally or globally.

· Wellness – Acts of service that directly impact the well-being of another person’s physical or mental health.

In India, Lodestar UM has collaborated with LGBTQIA+ owned businesses such as Kai By Mangi, Dopamore, Arttitty, Sabarshh, Ash.Co, Embarque.co, Queergaon, Astitva Jewelry, Podi Nan Maga, and Scoby Labs.

These businesses offer a variety of products, including natural lip gloss and oil, stylish handcrafted accessories, elegant bags and purses, vibrant shirts, handmade exquisite stone jewellery, ceramic ware, fashion apparel, bags, stone and bead accessories, lip-smacking pickles, podis and snacks, resin art accessories, and fermented drinks.

"Our idea for Impact Day goes beyond commerce; we aim to foster enriching connections and meaningful experiences that positively impact the community," said Aditi Mishra, CEO, Lodestar UM. "By supporting LGBTQIA+ businesses, we are not only contributing to economic empowerment but also celebrating diversity and inclusion in a tangible way. Impact Day is a powerful reminder of how our collective efforts can drive meaningful change and create a better world for everyone."

"UMers from all over the globe look forward every year to volunteering as one connected team for our beloved Impact Day tradition," said Andrea Suarez, Global CEO, UM. "Our theme this year, ‘ONE Day, ONE UM, ONE Better World’ highlights the incredible impact we can have when we harness the power of our collective action to give back to the communities in which we live, serve and flourish.”