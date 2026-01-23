WPP Consolidates Global Production Operations Into New AI-Driven Unit

Cindy Rose, WPP’s chief executive, described the launch as a cornerstone of the company’s long-term strategy. “In a rapidly evolving landscape where content is king, WPP Production will be the powerhouse that enables us to be the trusted growth partner for our clients,” she said.

WPP, the world’s largest advertising group, said on Thursday that it would consolidate its global production operations into a single unit, WPP Production, as the company moves to position itself at the center of content creation in an industry increasingly shaped by artificial intelligence.

The new division brings together Hogarth, WPP’s global production arm, with production teams spread across the company’s agencies, unifying thousands of creative producers under one global platform. The move reflects WPP’s broader strategy to simplify its structure, integrate its services more tightly and offer clients faster, more scalable and technology-driven content production.

Richard Glasson, the global chief executive of Hogarth, will lead the new entity as chief executive of WPP Production. WPP said the combined operation would become the largest content production organization in the industry, employing close to 10,000 people across more than 40 cities.

The reorganization comes as marketers face growing pressure to produce high volumes of content across platforms, markets and formats, often in real time. WPP is betting that a centralized production model, backed by multiyear investments in generative artificial intelligence, virtual production and studio infrastructure, will give it a competitive edge.

“This is a transformative moment for us and, more importantly, for our clients,” Mr. Glasson said in a statement. “Bringing all of WPP’s craft expertise together reinforces our position at the heart of WPP’s integrated offering and allows us to activate the full collective power of the company.”

At the core of WPP Production is a push to unify creative craft and production expertise globally, while embedding producers more deeply within agency teams. The company said it would invest in talent and technology to support next-generation content creation, including the use of generative AI and hybrid production models. A new “high-velocity content” studio will combine production and media capabilities, using data and real-time optimization to tailor content to audiences and platforms.

Cindy Rose, WPP’s chief executive, described the launch as a cornerstone of the company’s long-term strategy. “In a rapidly evolving landscape where content is king, WPP Production will be the powerhouse that enables us to be the trusted growth partner for our clients,” she said.

The company said the new structure would improve efficiency by consolidating specialized production resources onto a single global platform, supported by WPP Open, its AI-enabled operating system. WPP Production will also expand its physical footprint, building on the Hogarth Studios network and a recently opened virtual production facility in London, with plans to add major studio locations in other markets.

WPP emphasized that while the model is global, it will continue to rely on local teams to ensure cultural relevance. The transition to WPP Production is scheduled to take effect on Feb. 23, 2026, and the company said clients and partners would see no disruption to ongoing work.

First Published on Jan 23, 2026 8:25 AM