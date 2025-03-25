            
  • Home
  • brand-makers
  • amazon-ceo-shifts-promotion-focus-prioritizes-efficiency-over-team-size-60092

Amazon CEO shifts promotion focus, prioritizes efficiency over team size

This shift aligns with Amazon's recent effort to increase individual contributors relative to managers by 15%, aiming to reduce bureaucracy.

By  Storyboard18Mar 25, 2025 9:20 AM
Amazon CEO shifts promotion focus, prioritizes efficiency over team size
Amazon CEO Andy Jassy (Image source: Wikipeda)

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy announced a significant shift in the company's promotion strategy, emphasizing efficiency over team size during an internal town hall. Jassy, in a recording obtained by Business Insider, stated Amazon is "actively changing how it thinks about promotions," favoring leaders who "get the most done with the least amount of resources."

"The way to get ahead at Amazon is not to go accumulate a giant team and fiefdom," Jassy declared. "There's no award for having a big team. We want to be scrappy." He highlighted successful Amazon Web Services products launched with small teams, arguing against large-scale project staffing.

This shift aligns with Amazon's recent effort to increase individual contributors relative to managers by 15%, aiming to reduce bureaucracy. Jassy stressed meritocracy, saying, "What matters is what we actually get done for customers. That is what we reward."

He urged employees to "move fast and act like owners," acknowledging intense competition from agile startups. "What would I do if this was my company?" Jassy asked, encouraging awareness of internal goals and external innovations.


Tags
First Published on Mar 25, 2025 9:08 AM

More from Storyboard18

Brand Makers

Bank of America's India country head to step down after 15 years

Bank of America's India country head to step down after 15 years

Brand Makers

WPP's chief client officer Shubha George to step down

WPP's chief client officer Shubha George to step down

Brand Makers

Kunal Kamra refuses to apologise for ‘traitor’ remark on Eknath Shinde, questions vandalism on venue

Kunal Kamra refuses to apologise for ‘traitor’ remark on Eknath Shinde, questions vandalism on venue

Brand Makers

BluSmart faces executive turmoil, asset sales amid Uber acquisition speculation

BluSmart faces executive turmoil, asset sales amid Uber acquisition speculation

Brand Makers

GSMA board elects Gopal Vittal as new chair

GSMA board elects Gopal Vittal as new chair

Brand Makers

Volkswagen's $1.4 billion tax bill: Government warns of 'catastrophic consequences'

Volkswagen's $1.4 billion tax bill: Government warns of 'catastrophic consequences'

Brand Makers

Kunal Kamra's controversial jabs at Anand Mahindra and Indian biz sparks backlash

Kunal Kamra's controversial jabs at Anand Mahindra and Indian biz sparks backlash