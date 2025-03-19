Amazon's GenZ fashion store sees 3-fold jump in shoppers

ADVERTISEMENT
E-commerce giant Amazon's GenZ-focused fashion store has witnessed a three-fold jump in shoppers. Additionally, Amazon Fashion's Next Gen Store also saw a fold surge in purchases from Tier-2 cities among the GenZ group.
The e-commerce giant launched Next Gen Store in 2023, focusing on youth-driven fashion. According to the company, demand for styles like Y2K aesthetics, 90s grunge, and streetwear is growing beyond the metropolitan region, with notable traction seen in Chandigarh, Surat, and Jaipur, Amazon India said.
“What we are witnessing is an emergence of a new fashion paradigm where Gen Z consumers from across India’s diverse geography are embracing self-expression through style. The Next Gen store’s success in tier-two cities like Chandigarh, Jaipur, Surat, and more particularly highlights how digital platforms are reshaping fashion accessibility, allowing trend-forward selections to reach beyond metropolitan boundaries," Siddharth Bhagat, Director of Amazon Fashion and Beauty India said.
Separately, Amazon Inc is reportedly laying off 14,000 managerial jobs to cut costs. According to media reports, Amazon would save between Rs 210 crore and Rs 360 crore by sacking 13 percent of its workforce.
Recently, Amazon's communications and sustainability divisions also announced job cuts.