Anand Mahindra urges ‘more reforms’ after GST overhaul; says 'faster reforms are surest way....'

Industrialist Anand Mahindra has welcomed the government’s sweeping Goods and Services Tax (GST) reforms, framing them as the start of a larger journey to unlock India’s economic potential.
Posting on X, the Mahindra Group chairman hailed the GST Council’s decision to streamline tax slabs into just two rates, 5% and 18%, effective September 22, calling it a significant milestone. But he stressed that this is only the beginning.
“We have now joined the battle… More and faster reforms are the surest way to unleash consumption and investment,” Mahindra wrote. “Those, in turn, will expand the economy and amplify India’s voice in the world. But let’s remember the exhortation of Swami Vivekananda: ‘Arise, awake, and stop not till the goal is reached.’ So, more reforms, please…”
The remarks came shortly after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman described the tax overhaul as a “structural reform” that simplifies compliance and lowers household costs by moving most essential goods into the lower 5% bracket. High-tax “sin goods” such as pan masala, gutkha and cigarettes will remain under a 40% effective levy.