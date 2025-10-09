Assam CID Arrests Zubeen Garg’s Cousin, Police Officer Sandipan Garg

ADVERTISEMENT
In a major development, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) of the Assam Police's Criminal Investigation Department (CID) arrested Sandipan Garg on October 8 in connection with the death of his cousin, renowned singer Zubeen Garg, in Singapore last month, according to media reports.
Sandipan, an Assam Police Service officer currently posted as Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) in Kamrup district, has been suspended from service with immediate effect following his arrest.
He had accompanied Zubeen to Singapore and was reportedly present when the singer tragically died while swimming in the sea.
This marks the fifth arrest in the high-profile case. CID officials had questioned Sandipan four days prior to his arrest. Earlier, Shyamkanu Mahanta, organiser of the North East India Festival (NEIF), was also arrested. Arrest warrants have additionally been issued for Zubeen's manager Siddharth Sharma, bandmate Shekhar Jyoti Goswami, and singer Amritprava Mahanta in connection with the case.
In a related development, CID has registered a separate case against Shyamkanu Mahanta for alleged financial irregularities. Reports indicate that several official seals and incriminating documents were recovered during a raid at his residence in Guwahati.
Special DGP (CID), Assam Police, M.P. Gupta revealed that fresh summons will be issued to 10 NRIs from Assam, currently residing in Singapore. The CID had earlier summoned 11 members of the Assam Association in Singapore to appear before investigators by October 6 to record their statements.
Notably, eight NRIs from Assam were reportedly present at a yacht party that Zubeen attended before his death. So far, only one of them has returned to Assam and given a statement to the CID.
The investigation into Zubeen Garg’s mysterious death remains ongoing, as authorities continue to piece together events leading up to the tragedy.