EXCLUSIVE: IICT to gain University status, set to become core industry voice on M&E policies

The Indian Institute of Creative Technologies (IICT) during its board meeting on Tuesday resolved that it will gain the status of a deemed university. The move marks a major step toward establishing IICT as the country’s central hub for research, academic excellence, policy making and entrepreneurship in the Media and Entertainment (M&E) sector — particularly in the fast-growing AVGC-XR (Animation, Visual Effects, Gaming, Comics, and Extended Reality) domain.

The board meeting, attended by Sanjay Jaju, Secretary at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB), along with senior members from FICCI and IICT’s governing body, formally endorsed the institution’s next phase of expansion.

Munjal Shroff, Chairman of the FICCI AVGC-XR Forum, said, “The structure of IICT is very unique. No other organization is being built which focuses on four pillars — research, academics, policy, and incubation of startups.”

A top source on condition of anonymity confirmed the developmnent and said, "The registration process for university recognition has already begun with the University Grants Commission (UGC) and the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE). “In the next few months, the permissions will be granted, helping students grow further and gain national-level credibility,” he said.

Established under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, IICT represents a transformative model in creative and technical education. Designed to cater to India’s expanding AVGC-XR industry — a sector poised to generate over 20 lakh jobs in the coming decade — the institute blends cutting-edge academic programs with industry-driven research and innovation.

The Government of India has already sanctioned a one-time grant of ₹391.15 crore to fund IICT’s infrastructure and initial operations. Located on a 10-acre campus at Dadasaheb Phalke Film City, allotted on a 30-year lease by MFSCDCL, the institute is envisioned as a creative nucleus where academia, technology, and entertainment converge.

Structured as a Section 8 not-for-profit company, IICT has a distinctive ownership model — 48% held by the government (34% central and 14% Maharashtra government) and 52% by the private sector, with FICCI and the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) holding 26% each. This balance, the official said, ensures “an ecosystem that thrives on both policy support and industry participation.”

IICT’s rise is further bolstered by collaborations with global technology and entertainment giants. Companies such as Google, Meta, Microsoft, JioStar, WPP Media, Nodwin Gaming, Nvidia, Adobe, Netflix, and Skyesports have signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoUs) with the institute to promote research, internships, and industry exposure.

Among the most notable collaborations is with Netflix, which aims to strengthen India’s content creation capabilities. The partnership will combine IICT’s research and academic expertise with Netflix’s global creative insights. FICCI will play a coordinating role to facilitate joint programs, policy dialogues, and startup incubation in the sector.

With Netflix’s participation, students will gain access to mentorship programs, exposure to international best practices, and potential funding for projects.

IICT has already introduced specialized courses across AVGC-XR disciplines, including Esports, visual storytelling, and immersive technology design. Over 200 students are expected to enroll in the next fiscal year, signaling a growing demand for structured training in creative technologies.