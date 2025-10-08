Amit Shah switches to Zoho Mail, joins Centre’s push for ‘digital swadeshi’ adoption

ADVERTISEMENT
Union Home Minister Amit Shah on October 8 announced that he has switched to Zoho Mail for his official email communication, in line with the government’s growing emphasis on adopting homegrown digital tools.
Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Shah wrote, “Hello everyone, I have switched to Zoho Mail. Kindly note the change in my email address. My new email address is amitshah.bjp@zohomail.in. For future correspondence via mail, kindly use this address. Thank you for your kind attention to this matter.”
The move comes amid a broader government initiative to promote ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ in technology, encouraging ministries and departments to reduce dependency on foreign software.
Recently, the Ministry of Education (MoE) issued a circular directing officials to use the Zoho Office Suite for all official work. The circular, titled “Strengthening Digital Sovereignty under Swadeshi Movement,” said the decision aims to boost India’s self-reliance in digital infrastructure.
“By embracing Zoho's indigenous office tools, we empower India to lead with homegrown innovation, strengthen digital sovereignty, and secure our data for a self-reliant future,” the ministry noted.
Developed by Sridhar Vembu-led Zoho Corporation, the Zoho Office Suite includes tools like Zoho Writer (documents), Zoho Sheet (spreadsheets), and Zoho Show (presentations), all backed by Zoho WorkDrive’s secure cloud storage.
The directive, the ministry said, aligns with the government’s vision to transform India from a service economy into a product nation, fostering a self-reliant ecosystem in technology, hardware, and software.
Earlier, in September 2025, Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw had also announced his ministry’s transition to Zoho’s suite of productivity software.
With multiple ministries now migrating to Indian-developed digital tools, the government’s coordinated adoption of Zoho products signals a significant policy-level endorsement of ‘Digital Swadeshi’- a homegrown alternative to foreign tech dependence.