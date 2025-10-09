“Fighting for my family’s honour”: Sameer Wankhede speaks out after Delhi HC summons to Red Chillies Entertainment

ADVERTISEMENT
Former Mumbai NCB zonal director Sameer Wankhede has said his ongoing legal battle is about defending the “honour of his family and the integrity of officers in uniform,” after the Delhi High Court issued summons to Red Chillies Entertainment and others in his defamation suit, ANI reported.
“I am happy that the honourable Delhi High Court has given justice, and now I am fighting for my family's honour, for the service honour, for the honour of IRS officers, and for the officers who wear the uniform. We cannot be portrayed in a bad light, humiliated like that,” Wankhede told ANI on Wednesday.
He added, “This fight is for the family where trolls are happening, and it is for the honour of the national emblem, ‘Satyameva Jayate’. I am fighting for all these.”
The Delhi High Court, hearing Wankhede’s civil defamation plea, has issued summons to Red Chillies Entertainment Private Limited and other respondents, including Netflix. The case pertains to Aryan Khan’s directorial debut The Ba***ds of Bollywood, which Wankhede claims falsely portrays him and undermines public faith in law enforcement.
According to his petition, the show “disseminates a misleading and negative portrayal of anti-drug enforcement agencies, thereby eroding public confidence in law enforcement institutions.”
Wankhede alleged that the content was “deliberately conceptualised and executed with the intent to malign his reputation,” especially while related proceedings remain pending before the Bombay High Court and NDPS Special Court in Mumbai.
Justice Purushaindra Kumar Kaurav directed the respondents to file their replies within seven days, with Wankhede asked to submit a rejoinder three days thereafter.
The matter will next be heard on October 30. The court, however, declined to grant any interim relief at this stage.
Read More: Delhi HC summons Red Chillies, Netflix, Meta, Google in Sameer Wankhede’s ₹2 cr defamation suit over Aryan Khan’s Netflix show
Read More: From Raids to Courtroom: Delhi HC questions Sameer Wankhede over defamation suit against Aryan Khan’s Netflix series