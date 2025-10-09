In the face of terror: Ratan Tata’s legacy of courage and compassion

“Very few people die at the job or die for their job. You need a truly great leader — one who leads from the front, visible and courageous. That was R&T,” remarked businessman and columnist Suhel Seth in conversation with Storyboard18.

Seth, who fondly referred to the late Tata Sons chairman Ratan Tata as “R&T,” recalled several instances when Tata’s leadership shone like a guiding star. During the 26/11 terror attack, Tata stationed himself outside the Taj Hotel and became a pillar of support for the victims’ families. “And this wasn’t for publicity,” Seth said.

He narrated one incident: he and a friend had attended journalist Bachi Karkaria’s son’s wedding reception. On his (Seth’s) return, a man named Satish Gaikwad confessed that he feared he’d heard gunfire. Seth initially assumed it was drunken revelry, as he had encountered similar mischief in Delhi. But he was advised against returning to the hotel.

Tata was informed of the terror attack at around 10:40 pm. Despite police requests to stay away during the ongoing operation, Tata reportedly said, “I’m on my way.” Inside, the general manager of the Taj, Karambir Kang (KK), had lost his wife and children; Abhijit Mukerji was head of the hotel’s luxury business. Tata and K.K. (KK) stood together on a parapet opposite the hotel.

“So, where you find the heritage wing entrance, the palace wing entrance — not there, but in between the palace wing and the main entrance — and R&T was shattered,” Seth added.

On December 8, staff re-entered the hotel via the rear. As Tata and KK walked through, the smell of flesh was pervasive. But as they advanced toward the heritage wing and reached Jamsetji Tata’s bust, they found no bullet marks. KK, who was religious and spiritual, stated that the founder has protected us.

Addressing the press, Tata declared, “We may be hurt, but we will never be destroyed. We will build and rebuild the Taj to greater glory.”

By January or February (of 2009) the main wing was restored, though areas like Wasabi and the Chambers terrace had suffered heavily. A ramp was constructed, and every Taj employee walked that ramp. Tata applauded them, recognizing their courage.

Tata attended the funeral of every victim. Every person who was injured, their treatment was taken care of by Tata. He also established the Tata Public Welfare Trust.

Seth also recalled that on that fateful day, the Unilever board meeting was being held at the Sea Lounge; its members escaped via a fire stairway. Former Unilever CEO Paul Polman returned in March 2009, and in gratitude, the Unilever board hosted a dinner by the Taj pool for the staff, thanking them for helping save lives.