Google Gemini Nano Banana Karwa Chauth prompts: Create the perfect couple image with the AI app

ADVERTISEMENT
This Karwa Chauth, Google is giving festive photography a digital twist. The tech giant’s latest AI-powered tool, Gemini Nano Banana, is helping users transform their everyday selfies into vibrant, cinematic festival portraits. Powered by Gemini 2.5 Flash and Pro, the feature blends cultural aesthetics with advanced image-generation technology to create visually rich and authentic portraits — perfect for social media sharing.
Social media creators have already embraced the trend, using Nano Banana to reimagine themselves in traditional attire and festive settings. With a few taps, users can add colourful sarees, intricate jewellery, and warm, diya-lit backdrops, turning simple photos into expressive festival visuals.
Read More: Google Gemini Nano Banana prompts: 6 prompts to turn Karwa Chauth photos into perfect portraits
1. Romantic Balcony Scene
Indian couple celebrating Karwa Chauth on a moonlit balcony, woman in red silk saree with gold embroidery holding a decorated sieve (chhanni), man in cream sherwani with a gold stole, fairy lights, glowing diyas, full moon in the sky, warm romantic atmosphere, cinematic realism, ultra-detailed fabric textures, soft portrait lighting, festive aesthetic, shallow depth of field, warm golden tones, 4K.
2. Traditional Thali Close-up
Close-up shot of an Indian woman’s hands holding a traditional Karwa Chauth thali with diya, sweets, and sindoor box, intricate mehndi on her palms, red bangles, gold jewellery, bokeh of diyas behind, ornate background, macro realism, ultra-detail, warm ambient lighting, soft portrait light glow, festive Indian photography style, cinematic depth, 4K.
3. Couple by the Window with Moonlight
Indian couple standing by a window during Karwa Chauth, woman looking at the moon through a sieve, man standing behind her smiling, she in red lehenga with dupatta, he in beige sherwani, moonlight streaming in softly, diyas on the window sill, cinematic realism, intimate composition, soft moonlight portrait lighting, warm tone balance, high detail, film still aesthetic, 4K.
4. Courtyard Celebration
Traditional Indian courtyard decorated with marigold flowers and diyas, couple performing Karwa Chauth rituals — woman offering water to the moon, man beside her holding a diya, vibrant red and gold outfits, authentic Indian decor, dusk ambience, cinematic realism, festive energy, ultra-realistic lighting, portrait-style depth, detailed embroidery textures, 4K.
5. Modern Ethnic Fusion
Modern Indian couple celebrating Karwa Chauth on a rooftop terrace, woman in a contemporary red Indo-western saree, man in an embroidered kurta, city lights and full moon in the background, fairy lights around, romantic rooftop setting, cinematic fashion portrait lighting, soft bokeh, realistic skin texture, cultural modern fusion aesthetic, vibrant tones, 4K.
6. Portrait with Ritual Elements
Close-up portrait of an Indian couple after breaking the Karwa Chauth fast, woman applying tilak to her husband’s forehead, both smiling gently, dressed in red and gold festive attire, marigold garlands and diyas behind, warm golden portrait lighting, cinematic soft focus, detailed skin and fabric texture, ultra-realistic realism, cultural authenticity, 4K.