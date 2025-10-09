Info Edge clocks Rs 729 crore in Q2 FY26 billing, led by Naukri portal

ADVERTISEMENT
Info Edge Limited — the parent company of Naukri, 99acres, Shiksha, and Jeevansathi — reported a 12% year-on-year increase in its standalone billing for the second quarter of FY26.
According to its BSE filing, the company’s standalone billing stood at Rs 729 crore for the quarter ended 30 September 2025, compared to Rs 650.3 crore in Q2 FY25.
For the first half of FY26 (April–September 2025), Info Edge’s total standalone billing rose to Rs 1,373.2 crore, up from Rs 1,229.7 crore in the same period last fiscal.
The recruitment solutions business, which includes the flagship Naukri portal, recorded a 10.7% YoY growth with billing of Rs 545 crore in Q2 FY26, up from Rs 492 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.
For the six-month period, the recruitment vertical’s billing increased to Rs 1,015.3 crore, compared to Rs 923.4 crore in H1 FY25.
The real estate segment, which includes 99acres, posted a billing of Rs 122.4 crore in Q2 FY26 versus Rs 107.4 crore in Q2 FY25 — a growth of around 14%.
In the first half of FY26, 99acres reported billing of Rs 216 crore, up from Rs 188.4 crore in the year-ago period.