Elon Musk to settle $128 million lawsuit with former Twitter executives

Elon Musk has agreed to settle a $128 million lawsuit filed by four top Twitter executives whom he fired immediately after acquiring the company in 2022.
The fired executives—former CEO Parag Agrawal, CFO Ned Segal, and legal heads Sean Edgett and Vijaya Gadde sued after being denied severance payments. The executives alleged they were denied the payments because they had attempted to hold Musk to his $44 billion acquisition commitment when he initially tried to exit the deal. The lawsuit reportedly cited Walter Isaacson's biography, quoting Musk as stating he would "hunt every single one" of Twitter’s C-suite.
A court filing confirms the parties have reached a settlement, though the specific terms have not been disclosed.
This settlement follows a recent resolution of a class-action lawsuit concerning approximately 6,000 laid-off Twitter employees who also claimed incomplete or withheld severance payments.