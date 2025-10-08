Lights, Camera, Diplomacy! UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer visits Yash Raj Films Studio

ADVERTISEMENT
United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer visited Yash Raj Films (YRF) Studio in Mumbai’s Andheri on Wednesday, October 8, 2025.
Accompanied by a high-level delegation and heavy security, Starmer was welcomed by Bollywood actor Rani Mukerji and YRF CEO Akshay Widhani. The visit, according to a statement from the British High Commission, aimed to “deepen cultural collaboration and creative partnerships” between the British and Indian film industries.
During his visit, Starmer interacted with YRF executives and explored parts of the iconic studio complex, home to some of India’s biggest blockbusters such as Pathaan, Dhoom and Bunty Aur Babli.
Photos from the visit showed Rani Mukerji engaging in an animated conversation with the British leader, as they discussed cinema and storytelling in front of posters of YRF’s legendary films. Starmer also tried his hand at an editing console before attending a presentation on Bollywood’s global reach inside the studio’s auditorium.
The meeting underscores the growing focus on cultural diplomacy as a cornerstone of the India–UK partnership. “Creative industries are a vital part of both our economies,” a British official said, highlighting the potential for co-productions, skills exchange, and joint initiatives between studios and streaming platforms from both nations.
Founded by the late Yash Chopra and now helmed by Aditya Chopra, YRF remains one of India’s most respected studios, symbolising the soft power that Bollywood continues to wield on the global stage.