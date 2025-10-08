Satcom Summit at India Mobile Congress calls on “Space Networks for Universal Connectivity”

With India’s satellite communication (satcom) sector on the cusp of a revolution powered by government reforms and cutting-edge technologies, India Mobile Congress today witnessed the first ever Satcom Summit on the inaugural day at Yashobhoomi Convention Centre, New Delhi. The summit brought together leaders from the government, industry bodies and the private sector to deliberate on the transformative potential of satellite communication in bridging India’s digital divide and driving inclusive growth.

The summit was inaugurated by key policymakers including Jyotiraditya M. Scindia, Minister of Communications and Development of North Eastern Region, Dr. Jitendra Singh, MoS of Science and Technology; Dr. V. Narayanan, Chairman, ISRO and Secretary, DoS and Dr. Pawan Goenka, Chairman, IN-SPACe.

Inaugurating the summit, Union Minister Scindia said, "Satcom means doctor in every home and teacher in remotest classroom. It is a national necessity, backbone of resilient infrastructure. With the first-of-its-kind NISAR mission we showcased how we are not merely participating, we are innovating. India has become the world's pace setter."

“India is creating an ecosystem for satellite communication. We are increasingly collaborating with foreign space agencies for experiments to innovate. Domestically, public private partnerships are transforming the space sector as they are extremely effective and efficient. Spacetech driven technology has huge bearing on defence and atomic energy”, said Dr. Jitendra Singh, MoS of Science and Technology.

Dr. V. Narayanan, Chairman, ISRO and the Secretary, Department of Space (DoS) said, “India has come a long way since its first space mission. We are now placing more than 100 satellites in a single launch. We are ensuring connectivity to the last mile citizen and enabling industrial efficiency. To make India a developed nation by 2047, we need to work on developing an extensive network for satellites.”

Lt Gen AK Bhatt (Retd), Director General, Indian Space Association (ISpA) said, “India's satellite spectrum landscape presents significant opportunities, but requires strategic intervention. The current demand projections are realistic, yet spectrum allocation delays are hindering industry progress. A balanced regulatory approach is crucial, one that supports both public and private players, drives innovation, and protects national interests. By creating a flexible framework that reduces entry barriers and accelerates allocation processes, we can unlock the full potential of India's space technology ecosystem.”

Parnil Urdhwareshe, Director, Starlink Satellite Communications said, " India is truly a unique market, home to world-class technologists, innovative use cases and a government that has played a pivotal role in making technology ubiquitous. With continuous policy support for NGSO systems and proactive efforts by the DoT and IN-SPACe, the foundation for a more inclusive and connected future is being strengthened. As we expand our presence, particularly in rural regions, our goal is to complement existing services and meet India’s growing demand for world-class internet experiences.”

Gaurav Sharma, Managing Director, Viasat India said, "Around 80-90% of customer applications across defense, high-tech, gaming and mobility segments perform seamlessly without being impacted by latency. However, for use cases that demand low latency, a multi-orbit approach leveraging GEO, MEO and LEO constellations proves most effective. We are witnessing exponential growth driven by this strategy, particularly in sectors like maritime and aviation.”

The Satcom Summit featured addresses around next-generation satellite technologies, regulatory frameworks, space-based internet, non-terrestrial networks, and integration with 5G/6G systems. Experts from government, industry, and academia explored opportunities to build resilient and sustainable communication networks that align with India’s goal of universal digital empowerment.