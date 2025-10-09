India remembers Ratan Tata: The Man, The Mission, The Legacy

ADVERTISEMENT
October 9, 2025, marks the first death anniversary of Ratan Tata, the legendary industrialist, philanthropist and former Chairman Emeritus of the Tata Group. The day is witnessing an outpouring of tributes across social media, as citizens, business leaders and fans remembered the man who redefined Indian industry with integrity and vision.
On X (formerly Twitter), users celebrated Tata’s enduring influence. One user wrote, “Remembering the visionary leader and guiding light of Indian industry, Ratan Tata sir, on his death anniversary.” Another tribute read, “A true leader leaves footprints of inspiration. Ratan Tata built not just businesses, but a better nation.”
Tata Group’s Tribute
The Tata Group honoured its late chairman with a heartfelt post featuring a smiling image of him and the caption, “A life that shaped generations. Today, we remember our Chairman Emeritus Ratan N Tata with deep respect.”
A life that shaped generations. Today, we remember our Chairman Emeritus Ratan N Tata with deep respect. pic.twitter.com/5gs9mo7oEJ— Tata Group (@TataCompanies) October 9, 2025
Ratan Tata completed his early education at Cathedral and John Connon School in Mumbai and Bishop Cotton School in Shimla, before pursuing a degree in architecture from Cornell University, New York.
He began his professional journey with the Tata Group as an assistant at Tata Industries, later undergoing training at the Jamshedpur plant of Tata Engineering and Locomotive Company (Telco, now Tata Motors). He subsequently worked at Tata Iron and Steel Company (Tisco, now Tata Steel).
After having worked as Tata Group’s resident representative in Australia, he returned to India to briefly join Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), which had been launched as Tata Computer Systems in 1968.
Born on December 28, 1937, to Naval Tata and Sonoo Commissariat, Ratan Tata passed away on October 9, 2024, at Mumbai’s Breach Candy Hospital, aged 86. His legacy built on humility, ethics and nation-building, continues to inspire generations of entrepreneurs and citizens alike.
