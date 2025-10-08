Sridhar Vembu thanks Amit Shah for choosing Zoho Mail, dedicates moment to 'engineers who believed in India'

ADVERTISEMENT
Soon after Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced that he had switched to Zoho Mail for his official correspondence, Zoho co-founder Sridhar Vembu expressed gratitude, calling the moment a testament to the perseverance and belief of his team.
Responding to Shah’s post on X (formerly Twitter), Vembu wrote:
“Thank you Sir, for your faith in us. I dedicate this moment to our hardworking engineers who have toiled hard in Zoho for over 20 years. They all stayed in India and worked all these years because they believed. Their faith is vindicated. Jai Hind, Jai Bharat.”
Vembu’s statement reflects the pride of India’s growing homegrown technology ecosystem, which has gained increasing recognition amid the government’s ‘Digital Swadeshi’ and Atmanirbhar Bharat initiatives. He has long championed rural innovation and self-reliance in technology, and said the milestone was the result of two decades of commitment by Zoho’s engineers who “chose to stay in India and build.”
Shah’s adoption of Zoho Mail follows similar moves by the Ministry of Education and Union IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, who recently announced transitions to Zoho’s Office Suite for official work.
Zoho Corporation, founded in 1996 by Vembu and Tony Thomas, is a software-as-a-service (SaaS) company headquartered in Chennai. Though incorporated in the United States, the company has retained a strong “Made in India” ethos and operates much of its business from rural Tamil Nadu. Today, Zoho has more than 100 million users across 150 countries, serving clients that range from startups to Fortune 500 companies.
The platform offers over 55 cloud-based applications spanning email, accounting, HR, project management, customer relationship management (CRM) and more. Its productivity suite—Zoho Workplace and Zoho Office Suite—competes directly with Microsoft Office 365 and Google Workspace.
Among its most widely used tools are Zoho Writer, Zoho Sheet, Zoho Show, Zoho Notebook, Zoho WorkDrive, Zoho Mail, Zoho Meeting and Zoho Calendar.