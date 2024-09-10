Ather Energy CEO Tarun Mehta's annual remuneration rises 36.3% to Rs 3 crore in FY25

Electric 2-wheeler manufacturer Ather Energy CEO Tarun Sanjay Mehta's annual remuneration has witnessed a 36.3% rise in annual remuneration to Rs 3 crore per annum in fiscal year (FY) 2025 from Rs 2.2 crore in FY2024.
Chief Technical Officer Swapnil Babanlal Jain also saw a similar rise in his annual package in the current fiscal year.
Both Mehta and Jain hold 10,841,418 equity shares and 37,074 preference shares each in the IPO-bound company. Mehta will be selling about 10 lakh shares as per the draft red herring prospectus (DRHP) of the company. Among investors, Tiger Global, GIC, and Binny Bansal's Three State Ventures will also sell their shares on the OFS window.
Mehta holds a bachelor’s and master’s degree in technology in engineering design from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Madras under the dual degree programme. He has over 10 years of experience in the electric vehicles sector.
Mehta has been associated with Ather Energy since October 21, 2013. He was re-appointed as the Executive Director and the CEO of the company for a period of five years with effect from May 30, 2024.
Ather Energy is likely to debut in the stock market next year. The competitor of Ola Electric plans to raise Rs 3,100 crore.
Last month, Ather turned unicorn following $ 71 million in funding from NIIF. The company's valuation stood at $1.3 billion.